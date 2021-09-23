Gov. Northam to headline 12-day jobs and investment tour across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam was in Alberta to kick off his 12-day jobs and investment tour across the Commonwealth.

“It’s always been my mission to build an economy that works for every Virginian, no matter who you are or where you live,” said Governor Northam. “Our hard work is paying off—over the last four years, Virginia has secured an historic $48 billion in capital investment and created over 90,000 well-paying jobs in every region of our Commonwealth. We’re proud to be named best state for business two years in a row by CNBC—a testament to our workers, education system, commitment to diversity, and strong business climate. I look forward to highlighting the businesses, workers, and industries that make up Virginia’s roaring economy.”

Northam began the tour on September 23 in Alberta where he announced the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) funding to build a new 45,000 sq. foot produce facility that is expected to create 40 new jobs.

After making several stops across the Commonwealth, Northam will conclude the tour on October 4 in St. Paul for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s annual conference. The conference is expected to bring representatives from 13 other states together to present the new strategic plan and discuss ways to boost the region’s economy.

Officials say the Northam administration has brought in $48.2 billion in capital investment and created over 91,500 new jobs, including over $8.4 billion and 21,500 jobs in distressed communities.

The full list of tour dates are set to be announced at a later time.