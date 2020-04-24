Gov. Northam signs executive order to give flexibility to Medicaid providers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Northam is under fire for a racial photo that appeared in his college yearbook. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Ralph Northam simplified the process for Medicaid recipients to access medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic by signing Executive Order 58 on Thursday.

According to a news release, the order is a counterpart to the COVID-19 relief package approved on Wednesday by the General Assembly and will give the Department of Medical Assistance Services flexibility to make critical services more accessible to people who need them as a result of the pandemic.

“These actions will give DMAS more flexibility to assist the hundreds of thousands of people in this Commonwealth who get their health coverage through Medicaid,” Northam said in the news release.

Northam says the executive order eliminates copayments for individuals receiving coverage through the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security program.

In addition, the order ensures Medicaid members can obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged, without requiring in-person verifications or paperwork.

Executive Order 58 streamlines the process for admitting individuals to a nursing facility by suspending preadmission screening requirements.

Officials say this will allows personal care, respite, and companion providers to work for up to 60 days, rather than the current 30 days, while background checks are conducted. The supervision and training requirements still apply.

The order will waive the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for DMAS. This is so the agency can issue Medicaid memos to healthcare providers to ensure they receive immediate information on flexibilities in access to care, Northam said.

Executive Order 58

