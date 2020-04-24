Gov. Northam says wind turbines are on their way to Virginia

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam says wind turbine components are on their way to Virginia from across the Atlantic Ocean.

Northam tweeted Thursday that a ship had just left Denmark and Germany loaded with components of wind turbines.

The turbines will serve as the “foundation for offshore wind” in Virginia and will be installed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, in federal waters.

They are made by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. A company named Ørsted is assembling the first two wind turbines going up off the coast of Hampton Roads as a partnership with Dominion Energy.

Ørsted plans to install nearly 3,000 megawatts of wind energy projects in the United States through at least 2026.