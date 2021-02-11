Gov. Northam says six localities will split $3.8 million in Community Development Block Grants

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Northam announced more than $3.8 million in Community Development Block Grants will be available for six rual counties including Southampton County.

Northam said the funding will support projects that rehabilitate housing, improve water and sewer infrastructure, and facilitate COVID-19 recovery and response efforts.

This will benefit more than 1,400 low- to moderate-income Virginians throughout the communities.

“Supporting housing, infrastructure, and other immediate needs of our rural communities is more important now than it has ever been,” said Governor Northam.

The Governor’s Office said three projects will be funded through a second round of CDBG Community Improvement Grants. They were awarded through a process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need, applicant readiness, capacity, and benefit to the community.

Two other projects will be funded through COVID-19 CDBG funding, a reallocated funding source that is assisting with a variety of COVID-19 response and recovery activities.

The last project will be funded through the CDBG Construction-Ready Water and Sewer Fund, which is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and offers assistance to projects providing public water or sewer service to communities made up of at least 60 percent low- to moderate-income households, Northam said.

The following projects will receive the Community Development Block Grant funding:

Newsoms Housing and Drainage Improvement Project (Phase 1), Southampton County: $1,237,468 (CDBG Community Improvement Grants)

Southampton County and the town of Newsoms, will receive funding to support the Newsoms Housing and Drainage Improvement Project. This project is the first phase of a multi-phased drainage improvement innovative, and will serve 53 low- to moderate-income individuals.