Gov. Northam reports Virginia Values Veterans Program surpasses goal of 65,000 hires

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Northam announced on Friday, more than 67,000 Virginia military veterans have been hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program since its establishment in 2012.

The total surpasses the Governor’s set goal of 65,000 V3 hires by the end of his administration.

“Having served in the military myself, I am extremely proud that we achieved our goal of hiring 65,000 Virginia veterans, and that we did it more than a year early,” said Governor Northam.

The V3 mission is to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s veterans, and to help employers connect with them to maximize the productivity of their workforce.

“Even in this time of economic uncertainty, we know that maximizing the effectiveness of programs like this one benefits everyone. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on nearly every aspect of our lives, Virginia is committed to supporting the more than 720,000 veterans that call our Commonwealth home, said the Governor.”

In a press release, Governor Northam said Virginia was the first state in the nation to create an official program dedicated to helping military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses find employment in the civilian workforce.

The Department of Veterans Services administers the program and works with more than 1,300 private and public companies throughout the state to promote the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of veterans.

For additional information on the V3 Program and a list of participating partner employers, please visit dvsV3.com.

Latest Posts