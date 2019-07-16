Gov. Northam recognizes Bellamy Gamboa Day throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia recognize Bellamy Day in Honor of Bellamy Gamboa who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in July 2018.

In a series of proclamations, Northam highlights Gamboa’s life which impacted so many around her in the Hampton Roads community.

A devoted mother of four, Gamboa will be fondly remembered as child from a military family, a loving daughter and sister, and a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Gamboa’s family have been working on a push in the state legislature to recognize July 16, Gamboa’s birthday, as a regional remembrance day and to spread awareness of domestic violence across the state.

In a Facebook post dedicated to Gamboa, her family hopes her memory “will live on in her home state and on the calendar” as they celebrate July 16.

“Her four children will have the opportunity to cherish this during their entire lifetime.”

The post ended with proclaiming Bellamy Gamboa Day as the “next best thing to honor her and never forget.” Gamboa’s body was never found.

Below are the proclamations made by Northam.

WHEREAS, Bellamy Gamboa, a vibrant member of the Hampton Roads community and an incredible mother, daughter, and sister, passed in 2018; and

WHEREAS, as a child of a military family, Bellamy spent much of her early life in Japan, where her father was stationed with the United States Navy; and

WHEREAS, in 1996, Bellamy graduated from Nile C. Kinnick High School in Yokosuka, Japan, where she had made many lifelong friendships and cultivated her passion for music and singing; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy served her country as a member of the United States Air Force, then returned to the Commonwealth, where she had deep family roots, and worked for the international shipping firm CMA CGM as an import customer service representative for the next 10 years; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy subsequently worked for Livingston International in Norfolk and had been pursuing a degree at Tidewater Community College with a goal of becoming a licensed customs broker; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy was a devoted mother who was deeply involved in the lives of her children; and

WHEREAS, she proudly served as a team mom for her older son’s baseball team and often invited her friends and co-workers to her daughter’s dance recitals; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy’s family members established the 4Bellamy campaign in her honor to raise awareness of the warning signs for domestic violence and support other women in the community who may be at risk for domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy Gamboa will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her four beloved children, her family members, and friends; and

WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia joins Bellamy’s family and friends in honoring her memory by recognizing July 16, 2019, as Bellamy Gamboa Day;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize July 16, 2019, as BELLAMY GAMBOA DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens.