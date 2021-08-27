Gov. Northam orders US, Virginia flags to fly at half-staff for service members, civilian victims of attack in Afghanistan

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – AUGUST 08: An American flag flies at half staff in front of a Realtors office to honor the fallen Navy SEALs who were based and trained close by at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, on August 8, 2011 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A U.S. military Chinook helicopter was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011, in Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans, most of them belonging to the same elite Navy SEALs team that killed Osama bin Laden. In addition seven Afghanistan troops were killed making it one of the deadliest incidents of this war. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Following the suicide bombings in Kabul that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 American troops, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Friday morning that both U.S. and Virginia flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

You can read the full statement issued by Northam below:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, August 30, 2021.

Ordered on this, 27th day of August, 2021.

Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam

