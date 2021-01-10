Gov. Northam orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of fallen Capitol officer

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from his injuries suffered in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Nexstar)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff at sunrise on Monday.

In a release sent out Sunday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam said, “In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, of Fairfax County, Virginia.”

All flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, January 11, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sicknick’s death has shaken America as it grapples with how an armed mob could storm the halls of the U.S. Capitol as the presidential election results were being certified, sending hundreds of lawmakers, staff and journalists fleeing for safety. Videos published online show vastly outnumbered Capitol Police officers trying in vain to stop surging rioters, though other videos show officers not moving to stop rioters in the building.

Police leadership badly miscalculated the threat despite weeks of signals that Wednesday could get violent. And they refused Pentagon help three days before the riot, and again as the mob descended. Under withering criticism, the police chief resigned as have the chief security officers for both the U.S. House and Senate.