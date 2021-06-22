Gov. Northam orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of former Sen. John Warner

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flag of Virginia (USA)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam has ordered Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of former U.S. Senator and Secretary of the Navy John Warner.

“I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.”

Gov. Ralph Northam

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10