Gov. Northam issues proclamation ahead of National School Bus Safety Week and School Bus Transportation Employees Appreciation Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As National School Bus Safety Week and School Bus Transportation Employees Appreciation Day approaches, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation recognizing the importance of safe and efficient transportation to and from schools.

“School bus transportation employees should be recognized for their diligence in safely transporting the school children of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Northam in his proclamation.

Designed to promote school bus safety, National School Bus Safety Week is held during the third full week of October each year. This year’s theme, organized by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), is 1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education.

In the Commonwealth, over 17,000 school buses transport more than 800,000 students to and from school. These busses are designed and constructed with numerous safety features, such as the specific color yellow, reflective tape, strobe lights, crossing arms and the eight light traffic system.

Drivers also go through rigorous driver training and certification requirements to ensure the safety of each student aboard.

National School Bus Safety Week runs from October 18-22, 2021. School Bus Transportation Employees Appreciation Day is October 20, 2021.

Read the full proclamation online.