Gov. Northam holding coronavirus briefing at 2

App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2 p.m., ahead of the commonwealth’s move to phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1.

COVID-19 numbers in Virginia and testing goals

Gov. Northam said Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are looking “very good,” especially compared to other states around the country that seeing major increases in cases and record hospitalizations (including North Carolina).

Hospitalizations continue to trend down to record low numbers and the percent of positive cases is at its lowest point since the very beginning of the pandemic. The state’s averaging about 10,000 PCR tests per day.

“And this is entirely thanks to you,” Northam said. He urges Virginians to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and remain physically apart from others. “This virus has not changed, it has not gone anywhere, we can see that in the numbers from other states.”

Northam said he’s worried about numbers in other states, and says if Virginia does see a surge in cases it can go back to phase 2 or even phase 1.

Former Va. health director Karen Remley, who came back to help with the pandemic response, went on to explain Virginia’s broad COVID-19 testing goals as phase 3 nears. The goals include:

test all symptomatic people

test all asymptomatic people/close contacts of infected

6K-13K tests a day statewide

contact tracing each case

point prevalance testing at long-term care centers, prisons, etc.

Former Va. health director Karen Remley explains Virginia's broad COVID-19 testing goals as phase 3 nears:



– test all symptomatic people

– test all asymptomatic people/close contacts of infected

-6K-13K tests a day statewide

– contact tracing each case https://t.co/T1ozbj8BqR pic.twitter.com/Sr9TgWinrD — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 25, 2020

On amusement parks such as Busch Gardens and King’s Dominion not reopening

Phase 3 allows entertainment venues such as amusement parks to reopen, but parks such as Busch Gardens and King’s Dominion say it’s financially unfeasible to do so with a 1,000 person cap. Northam said he understands the concerns, but amusement parks present special challenges.

“There are so many contacts at these amusement parks, people are touching things … as soon as we feel it’s comfortable we can move forward safely, we’ll do that.” Northam said people in states where cases are surging could come to amusement parks and possibly infect others.

This article will be updated.