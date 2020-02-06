Gov. Northam declares state of emergency after flooding in SW Virginia; more severe weather moving east

Storm damage reported on Chester Street in Norfolk on Feb. 6, 2020 (photo courtesy of Norfolk Fire Rescue).

VIRGINIA, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to extreme flooding in Southwest Virginia.

In a news release, Northam said the state is continuing to monitor severe weather conditions across Virginia, which are expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

Localities in Southwest Virginia have seen flooding Thursday after storms in the afternoon. Those storms are expected to continue moving east.

The release said impacts and storm damage are expected statewide.

By declaring a state of emergency, the state is able to mobilize resources and position people in an effort to help storm response and recovery efforts.

“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” Northam said in the release. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”

According to reports from emergency officials, more than 500 residents in and around Richlands, in Tazewell County, have been displaced by flooding and needed rescue from their homes.

Some roads in Southwest Virginia were also closed or washed out.

Virginians can find more preparedness updates by following the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches, or warnings.

