Gov. Northam declares September 25th ‘Disabled American Veterans Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Northam declared September 25th ‘Disabled American Veterans Day’ in honor of the Disabled American Veterans’ centennial anniversary.

Disabled American Veterans was founded 100 years ago as the Disabled American Veterans of the World War by former Cincinnati Judge Robert S. Marx.

Marx was a disabled U.S. Army captain who received the Distinguished Service Cross during the First World War.

He recognized that the nation was ill-equipped to provide the medical care and services the more than 200,000 injured and ill returning war veterans needed—and had earned, the DAV said in a press release.

“We had a common experience which bound us together, “said Marx about the founding of the organization in 1920. “We are out to continue through an organization of our own…an organization of us, by us and for us.”

DAV was chartered by an Act of Congress on June 17, 1932, and filed more than 11.5 million claims for benefits and currently represents more than one million veterans today as power of attorney.

Since its founding, the non-profit organization has stood as an aid for veterans serving veterans as they make the transition from military service to civilian life.

DAV is a leader in advocating for veterans and their families on Capitol Hill, working to improve Virginia programs and services.

“We want to thank Governor Northam and the legislature for recognizing this important milestone in our organization’s expansive history,” said DAV Department of Virginia Adjutant Shane Liermann.

“Veterans need our help today, as much as they did 100 years ago. They have earned the right to participate in the American Dream they helped to defend, and we will continue our work to help make that promise possible well into the future. To have the governor’s full support as we embark on another century of service to the men and women who served means a great deal to disabled veterans in Virginia and across the nation, said Liermann.

