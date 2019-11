The MLB Washington Nationals celebrate the team’s World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, with their fans in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The Washington Nationals are getting a hero’s welcome home from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for nearly a century.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The Governor of Virginia joined in the celebration of the Washington Nationals by marking Saturday, “Washington Nationals Appreciation Day” in Virginia.

The @Nationals have led by example, vowing to #StayintheFight—in their honor, I’m declaring today Washington Nationals Appreciation Day in Virginia! And with an important election on Tuesday, we're working hard to #FinishtheFight across the Commonwealth. https://t.co/mfTjIucTAl pic.twitter.com/cBd1L85gwy — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) November 2, 2019

The Washington Nationals celebrated the team’s World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros with a parade in Washington on Saturday.

Stay with WAVY.com.