Gov. Northam appoints members to Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Northam appointed several people to the Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority (VOWDA).

A release from the governor’s office listed Chris Gullickson, James McArthur, Jr. and Laura McKay to “to facilitate, coordinate and support the development of the offshore wind energy industry, projects and the related supply chain opportunities.”

A Chesapeake resident, Gullickson is new to the authority and currently serves as Director of Economic Development for the Virginia Port Authority.



Jim McAurthur and Laura McKay are returning members. McAurthur is a retired Vice Admiral with the United States Navy and lives in Suffolk. McCay, a Richmond resident, works as Manager of the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program.

VOWDA was created in 2010 and provides an annual report with recommendations aimed to grow the offshore wind industry with the least amount of barriers to future companies.