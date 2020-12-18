Gov. Northam announces funding to improve food access in underserved communities

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Virginia Food Access Investment Fund will support new and expanding food retailers, innovative projects in food deserts

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday Governor Ralph Northam announced that the application period for the introductory Virginia Food Access Investment Fund or VFAIF began and will remain open through April 30, 2021.

Northam said the VFAIF will provide grants between $5,000 to $50,000 to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores, small food retailers, or innovative food retail projects that increase food access in underserved communities.

“This fund will support our ongoing work to strengthen local food systems by encouraging investment in food deserts and increasing access to affordable, nutritious food where it is needed most, which in turn will help stimulate regional economies and improve the overall health of our communities,” Northam said in a press release.

Statistics show approximately 1.7 million Virginians—including 480,000 children—live in low-income areas with limited access to healthy foods.

Northam said Virginia has committed federal stimulus funds to address food insecurity, including $219 million for the Pandemic EBT program through the Department of Social Services, $85 million for child nutrition programs, $7 million to support food banks, and $1.4 million to provide food boxes to Virginia families through the “We Care” initiative.

VFAIF follows the Equitable Food-Oriented Development model of using food and agriculture to create economic opportunities and healthy neighborhoods in minority or underserved communities, and those experiencing low food access.

“The Virginia Food Investment Fund is a unique opportunity to successfully develop and sustain community-based businesses, provide access to safe, healthy foods within the underserved areas of the Commonwealth, and support Virginia’s agriculture industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

The VFAIF application can be accessed through the Virginia Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services website.

To read the full press release on the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund, click here.

Latest Posts