Gov. Northam announces funding for 25 affordable housing and homeless reduction projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced close to $12 million in funding to increase access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and provide permanent supportive housing options for Virginians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The funding includes more than $10.7 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 12 projects and more than $1.2 million in Homeless Reduction Grants to support 13 projects funded through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which assists local and regional efforts to implement affordable housing solutions.

Northam visited Centenary United Methodist Church in Richmond where he joined local leaders administering the Point-in-Time Count, a national one-day census of people experiencing homelessness.

Since 2010, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased by 36.3 percent, and homelessness among families has decreased by 45 percent.

The Homeless Reduction Grants includes projects that provide rapid re-housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and permanent supportive housing options.

“Housing is the foundation for building vibrant communities and creating equal access to economic opportunity across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.

The Affordable and Special Needs Housing (ASNH) loan projects are focused on creating affordable new construction and rehabilitation housing projects as well as permanent supportive housing options for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or serious mental illness.

“Every time I meet with housing service providers and individuals who have overcome homelessness, I am given hope that with the right investments, we can effectively address homelessness, reduce housing instability, and provide more Virginians with safe and affordable living options,” Northam said.

The 12 funded projects will create or preserve over 600 affordable housing units targeting low-income and very low-income Virginians.

