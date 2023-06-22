COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — After eluding capture for some time, a Canada goose in Colonial Heights was rescued from a fishing line shackle.

According to a Facebook post from Colonial Heights Animal Services, staff noticed the goose struggling to walk sometime last week. After numerous attempts to catch the goose over the following days, workers eventually managed to secure the goose safely when it landed in a Walmart parking lot on Monday.

After using a net to catch the goose, authorities inspected it and found its feet were tangled in an old fishing line. Despite this handicap, the goose remained a tricky catch.

“You would think this would be an easy Goose to catch but it was not,” the animal services post reads. “It had adapted for we aren’t sure how long and was able to still fly where it needed to go after running just a few steps. After a while, this baby knew all of our tricks and even our vehicles when we would try and sneak up on it.”

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

(Photo courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Services)

Workers with the animal shelter worked together to cut the fishing line and review the bird’s injuries before releasing it.

“We ‘guesstimated’ that another week, this baby would probably have lost all blood flow to both legs,” the Facebook post reads.

Colonial Heights Animal Services is now reminding residents who fish to properly dispose of broken lines.