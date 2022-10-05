ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June.

A daily stocking schedule can be found on the DWR webpage.

A conservation officers stocks trout in the Roanoke River

The Roanoke River, Tinker Creek, Glade Creek, Pigg River, Jennings Creek, and Douthat Lake are among the locations that will received regular stockings of trout.