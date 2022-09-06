FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m.

Crews were able to get a two people out of the house, including the girl who died at the hospital. Firefighters also rescued a dog. The dog did not survive.

The other person whom crews pulled from the fire had critical injuries.

Investigators were at the site of the fire hours later, working to determine the cause.