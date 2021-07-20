Get tax-free school and hurricane supplies, clothing and more August 6-8 in Virginia

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) – As Hampton Roads students prepare to return to the classroom, they will likely need to go shopping for back-to-school supplies and clothing, which can be expensive. But Virginia has a way to help.

The state is among a dozen or so that dedicates an entire weekend every year to tax-free shopping on qualified school supplies and much more!

A few years back, Virginia combined its sales tax holidays for back-to-school shopping, hurricane preparedness items and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products into one weekend.

This year, that 3-day tax-free weekend is August 6-8, 2021. Here are the details.

Eligible Items

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10