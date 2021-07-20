Get tax-free school and hurricane supplies, clothing and more August 6-8 in Virginia

(WAVY) – As Hampton Roads students prepare to return to the classroom, they will likely need to go shopping for back-to-school supplies and clothing, which can be expensive. But Virginia has a way to help.

The state is among a dozen or so that dedicates an entire weekend every year to tax-free shopping on qualified school supplies and much more!

A few years back, Virginia combined its sales tax holidays for back-to-school shopping, hurricane preparedness items and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products into one weekend.

This year, that 3-day tax-free weekend is August 6-8, 2021. Here are the details.

Eligible Items