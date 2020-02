Randolph Donta Kelly (Photo provided by the Virginia Dept. of Justice)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A violent sex offender wanted in Virginia has been arrested in McDonough, Georgia.

Police in Georgia say they arrested 50-year-old Randolph Donta Kelly Wednesday night.

Authorities asked for the public’s help finding Kelly late last month.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail in Georgia.

He was convicted in 2003 for carnal knowledge of a child.

According to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Kelly has been known to use multiple aliases.