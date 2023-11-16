RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Antisemitic attacks have seen an increase of about 388% compared to last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Attorney general Jason Miyares sent a letter to all public Virginia College and University Presidents to encourage leaders to support their Jewish students.

“First, groups like ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ have repeatedly held demonstrations in Virginia where protestors chant ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,'” Miyares said, in a release. “This statement is a call for the complete destruction of Israel and denial of its right to exist. Conveniently, these protestors never explain what would happen to the eight million Jews who live between the river and the sea, leading to the inescapable conclusion that the protestors are calling for a second Holocaust against innocent men, women and children.”

In the letter, Miyares writes that the First Amendment does not protect speech that incites violence, or those who commit “crimes from prosecution.” He said he also condemns the universities’ silence on the issue and lack of condemnation of such acts.

To read the full letter click here.