Gand jury certifies charges against man accused of killing Henrico police captain in hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A grand jury certified charges against Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, who was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico Police Captain Donald L. Lambert Jr.

Both of his charges in Henrico were certified by a grand jury today — driver not reporting an accident/injury and not reporting accident/damage greater than $1,000.

Since the preliminary hearing in district court and the grand jury have found probable cause, the inducement is returned.

The next step for this trial is for Regensburg to be arraigned. He will enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest.

