STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted Spotsylvania man was arrested Saturday after interrupting a church service during an on-foot police chase at a Fredericksburg shopping center.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Olde Forge Shopping Center just outside of Fredericksburg.

The Emergency Communications Center had received a tip that Troy Longwell, 52, was at a beauty shop in the shopping complex and had active warrants. The tip also indicated that Longwell would run and hide.

According to police, they surrounded the shopping complex and spoke to the business owner who consented to the deputies checking the beauty salon. During their search of the business, deputies noticed a ceiling tile out of place. Upon inspection, they observed a human leg in the crawl space of the ceiling.

The deputies gave commands to surrender but the figure disappeared further into the crawlspace toward a connected business. Two officers rushed to the adjacent suite to find a church in service. Longwell was soon found — shirtless and out of breath — after dropping into a room behind the nave and walking into the active service.

Longwell was detained in the middle of the church service. Police also found what they believed to be a controlled substance in the ceiling where Longwell had been hiding.

Troy Longwell (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Longwell was detained and served seven active capias warrants from Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction. Longwell was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.