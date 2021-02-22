Friends rally around Virginia electrical lineman severely injured on the job

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Friends of a Danville Utilities electrical lineman injured on the job earlier this week are urging the community to rally around him.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Jesse Flack was working to restore power in Pittsylvania County when he was badly shocked.

Friends say his heart stopped beating and he suffered severe burns. He also lost an arm below the elbow and some toes. However, Flack’s friends credit a co-worker for saving his life.

It’s expected Flack will be in the hospital for several weeks.

Joseph Bouffard set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his friend recover.

“We’re just trying to make him comfortable when he gets out. He’s probably not going to be working for some time. So he has bills he still needs to pay and everything,” Bouffard said. “We want to make it where he doesn’t have to worry about those bills and just worries about getting himself back to being well.”

Flack’s friends describe him as a hardworking person and a dedicated friend.

In addition, despite his injuries, they say he is in good spirits. Still, Flack’s friends urge everyone in the community to pray for him and all the electrical workers who have put in long hours to restore power in the community.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe page for Flack here.