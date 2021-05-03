Friends, neighbors of Noah Trout breathe sigh of relief after safe return to family

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – While investigators continue to figure out a motive for the abduction of Noah Trout, friends and neighbors are exhaling after Noah’s safe return to his family.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said the words everyone was waiting to hear – Noah has been found safe.

“I could breathe now,” said Janet Millirons, wife of the sheriff in Giles County. “Actually, I went over and grabbed a cupcake because I’ve been looking at them all day, but I haven’t felt like eating.”

WFXR News was at the Sheriff’s Office all day, awaiting word about Noah’s safety.

A stranger walked out of the front door of Riverview Baptist Church and left with two-year-old Noah Trout.

Church member Frank Longrie tells WFXR News, “Our ushers, basically we shut down the church, shut down all the cars leaving.”

Sunday’s events, broke Longrie’s heart.

“It was pretty emotional for me because I got grandkids,” he said. “And don’t mess with my grandkids.”

He, like many in his congregation, are happy that Noah is now safe. Neighbors tell WFXR News that the church is one of the largest in Giles County. They also have several security cameras.

Members say they have protocols in place – in case of an emergency.

Those protocols are likely to change.