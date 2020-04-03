Friday update: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000 after 300-plus reported; 46 deaths overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus cases in Virginia have topped 2,000 and more than tripled since last Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,012 cases as of Friday morning, with 46 deaths and 312 hospitalizations linked to the virus.

The number of cases increased by more than 300 from Thursday (1,708) to Friday 2,012. It’s the first time the case count has gone up by 300 or more during a day’s span. More than 10 percent of the 19,005 people tested have the virus, VDH data shows.

Here’s how Friday’s local cases compare to the day before (Thursday, April 3)

Chesapeake: 50 (+11)

Accomack: 8 (-2)*

Northampton: 2 (+1)

Hampton: 29 (+13)

James City County: 104 (+7)

Newport News: 37 (+4)

Poquoson: 3 (no change)

Williamsburg: 9 (no change)

York: 17 (no change)

Portsmouth: 17 (+1)

Gloucester: 8 (no change)

Mathews: 2 (no change)

Virginia Beach: 128 (117)

Norfolk: 43 (+6)

Franklin: 3 (+2)

Isle of Wight: 11 (+3)

Southampton: 4 (+2)

Suffolk: 10 (+4)

*Unclear whether Accomack’s figure is lower because patients have recovered.

Deaths increased by 5 from Thursday to 46 overall, and have also more than tripled from last Friday.

Though the overall figure might not represent every death reported Thursday. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County reported 5 deaths related to the virus in a 24-hour span. 92 residents there have tested positive and 16 people have died from complications from the virus. Portsmouth health officials also announced Thursday a woman in her 60s was the first in the city to die from the coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations is 312, though VDH could be continuing to underreport that figure. On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver reported 305 hospitalizations, but the day after VDH only reported 246.

