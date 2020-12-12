Friday afternoon crash kills 30-year-old woman, injures children in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 30-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County Friday afternoon.

According to a release, State Police were called to the crash that happened at the 7500 block of Dry Bread Road, which is 25 miles west of Doyles Lake Road.

The driver, Barbara Harris Rose, 30, was driving a 1989 Mercury Cougar eastbound on Dry Bread Road when she lost control of the car, ran off the road, and then overcorrected. The vehicle then flipped several times before coming to a stop in a field off the road.

Police said Harris was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the car, dying at the scene from her injuries.

There were two children in the vehicle with her — a 6-year-old who was med-flighted to MCV Richmond with life-threatening injuries, and a 4-year-old that was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed was a contributing factor, but it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.