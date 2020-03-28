ESVBA offers 13 free Wi-Fi hotspots across the Eastern Shore

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — Social media, teleworking, streaming services, virtual conversations — the world is relying on internet connections now more than ever to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Not everyone has the luxury of fast, broadband connectivity so to help meet this high demand, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority announced on Saturday it opened 13 Wi-Fi hotspots to the residents and community for free.

“While the ESVBA’s 13 free Wi-Fi hotspot locations are not new, they’ve never been more important,” ESVBA’s Executive Director Robert Bridgham said in a statement released on Saturday. “Our mission has always been to provide as much broadband access as possible across our region. Until every home and business has affordable high-speed access, we will continue to look for ways to increase equity as much and as fast as possible.”

The list of hotspots and addresses can be found on ESVBA’s website.

The wireless service is provided free of charge but subject to the Terms and Conditions of an Acceptable Usage Policy.

