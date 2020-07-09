Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Franklin Police seeking information on vandalized monument

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Franklin Police Department is currently investigating a vandalism to the monument located in the Clay St. Park

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The monument located in the Clay Street Park in Franklin was vandalized with spray paint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10