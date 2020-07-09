Franklin Police seeking information on vandalized monument

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
The monument located in the Clay Street Park in Franklin was vandalized with spray paint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.
