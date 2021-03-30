Franklin Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday evening

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in the city of Franklin are asking residents’ help in search of a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

According to officials from the Franklin Police Department, 17-year-old Zahreiah Gilliam was last seen in the 400 block of South High Street at around 11 p.m. Monday.

She is describe as a Black female, 4-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 165-pounds.

Police believe Zahreiah may be in need of medical services.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Franklin Police Department at (757) 562 -8575.