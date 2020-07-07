Franklin Police K-9 dies after 5 years of service

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say its K-9, Ares, died Monday after five years of “superb service.”

Ares was a narcotics detection dog that worked both in Franklin and in Hampton Roads with Officer Warren.

The police department did not say what Ares’ cause of death is.

Memorial arrangements for Ares are in the works and will be released when they’re finalized.

(Photo courtesy: Franklin Police)

(Photo courtesy: Franklin Police)

(Photo courtesy: Franklin Police)

