Franklin Police investigating ‘suspicious item’ found at station

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking the public to stay away from the police station as they investigate a “suspicious item” found at the department.

Police posted on their Facebook page around 5:20 p.m. saying Franklin Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Police Department were investigating the package.

The post told residents to stay away from the station until further notice.

The station is located at 1018 Pretlow Street in Franklin.

Latest Posts: