Franklin house sustains significant damage after fire Sunday

FRANKIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin fire officials say they responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon.

Franklin Fire & Rescue and Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from all sides.

Crews brought the fire under control “within a short time” and then completed overhaul and salvage before clearing the scene. All fire crews were back in service to respond to other calls by 7:30 p.m.

An image provided by Franklin Fire & Rescue shows a small yellow house with blackened sides around two windows from the fire. The siding is also melted in areas.

The cause of the blaze is still undetermined.

