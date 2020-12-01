Franklin City Public Schools gave out 130 free dinner baskets just in time for Thanksgiving

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools staff gave out free Thanksgiving baskets to families.

The baskets contained almost everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner: a variety of vegetables, apples, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix, brownie mix, and, of course, a turkey big enough to feed the whole family.

There were 150 families who registered to receive a basket and 130 were distributed on November 21.

School officials adapted to new COVID-19 regulations by making the giveaway a drive-thru event.

