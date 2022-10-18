UPDATE, Oct. 18, 11:02 a.m. — The Prince William County Police Department said a man faces several charges after killing four people in the Woodbridge area Monday.

Officers said David Nathaniel Maine, 24, lived in the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. where the murders took place. Three of the people who died were related to each other. The fourth person was a tenant who lived in the basement of the home.

Investigators said Maine is an acquaintance of another family member who was not home at the time.

The Prince William County Police Department said the murders happened during a fight inside the home and that after the fight, Maine left and called 9-1-1. He told the emergency dispatcher that someone had shot into the home.

Officers got there and found Maine a short distance from the home. They detained him. When police went into the home to do a welfare check, they found the four people dead. Police said three people were shot to death. It still wasn’t clear Tuesday how the fourth person died.

The people who died were:

Miguel Duran Flores, 44

Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42

Karry Ayline Sotelo, 19

Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36

Flores and the Sotelos are the people who were related to each other.

Maine faces four counts of Murder and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon.

The Prince William County Police Department said officers were in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. to investigate a shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they found the home unlocked and went inside to do a welfare check. When they did that, officers found two men and two women in different parts of the home. All of them had been shot. All of them died there.

Police said they believed it was an isolated incident and that there wasn’t a threat to the community.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., police said they had man in custody who was considered a person of interest. He was talking to investigators at that point.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be domestic in nature and that everyone involved knew each other.