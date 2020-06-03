Four EDVA law enforcement agencies receive over $3.3 million to hire law enforcement officers

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Justice announced it has awarded about $400 million to be distributed to law enforcement agencies across the nation for hiring full-time law enforcement personnel.

Of that $400 million, more than $3.3 million will be distributed to four agencies in the Eastern District of Virginia for purposes of hiring new officers in an effort to reduce crime levels while increasing public safety via community policing.

The total funds distributed for EDVA were $3,375,000 in grant funding.

Here is the breakdown:

Chesterfield County Police Department received $1,875,000

The city of Manassas received $250,000

Stafford County Sheriff’s Department received $750,000

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department received $500,000.

In total across the nation, the Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement allowing those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement personnel.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

Additionally, the awards are included in the “$51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger Eastern District of Virginia office.

The grant funding is through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

“CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area,” said the statement.

“Forty-three percent of the awards announced today will focus on violent crime, while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid education, prevention, and intervention. The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.”

A complete list of the awards can be found here.

A copy of this press release is located on the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia website.

