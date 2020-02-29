Foul play suspected after body found in ditch in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the death of an unidentified person who was found dead in a ditch on Thursday is suspicious.

Deputies were called to the south end area of Rolling Acres Road in Skippers at around 4:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive person lying face down in a ditch. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two neighbors told 8News that they heard the victim was a man who had been shot in the head. Joyce Tomlin, who lives nearby, said a sheriff’s deputy came to her house on Thursday to question her about the incident. Tomlin said the deputy informed her they found a man who had been shot in the head.

“He didn’t tell me a whole lot,” she explained. “He just said someone was shot down the road.”

Tomlin said the deputy also told her he “didn’t think the victim was local.”

“It was kinda scary, you know? I just made sure I keep my doors locked,” Tomlin said Friday. “We’ve never had much trouble around here. Everybody is family in the neighborhood.”

Tomlin and another neighbor who spoke with 8News said they didn’t hear any gunshots.

“They hunt around here and I hear them out here. But I didn’t hear anything,” Tomlin said. “It just makes you wonder.”

The sheriff’s office said Friday that foul play is suspected and is asking anyone who ‘may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary’ to contact them at 434-348-4200 or the Emporia/Greensville crime line at 434-634-1111.

“I’ve lost family members too and I’m very sorry for their loss even though I don’t know who he is or what he was involved in,” Tomlin said. “There’s just so much meanness.”

