Former Va. Governor Bob McDonnell, local leaders, and elected officials comment on claims of election fraud

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Governor Republican Bob McDonnell as well as local leaders and elected officials shared their comment on the claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“There’s no been evidence of any systemic fraud and so, I think that we just need to agree that the election is over. Vice President Biden is going to be the next president of the United States,” said McDonnell, as the congressional meeting is set to take place this week.

“I just hope that people will not capitulate in any way on the principals but find a way to solve problems and reach common ground,” McDonnell continued.

The congressional joint session to count electoral votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, is the “final step in reaffirming Biden’s win after the Electoral College officially elected him in December,” according to the Associated Press.

The meeting is required by the Constitution and includes hearing any objections.

Over the weekend, dozens of House Republicans and a smaller group of GOP senators announced their intentions to object to the count from some swing states where Trump has alleged fraud.

Just hours after McDonnell met with 10 On Your Side, the Washington Post released audio from a phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

In the tapes, Trump told Raffensperger he wanted him to find over 11,000 votes for the president.

Raffensperger certified the state’s election results for Biden multiples times which included a hand audit and a separate recount of the votes. Georgia’s certified election results show Biden won the state’s Nov. 3 election by 11,779 votes, according to The Associated Press.

On the call, Trump brought up several debunked theories of election fraud. Raffensperger rejected the claims and insisted Georgia had an accurate election. The department of justice has said there was no widespread fraud in the election.

10 On Your Side reached out to a spokesperson for Republican Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Va.) from the 1st Congressional District for reaction to the call from President Trump. There has been no response as of Sunday evening.

Wittman is one of the more than 100 Republican House members who signed the Amicus brief, “as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

The White House has also not commented on the tapes as of Sunday night.

Following the audio release, McDonnell declined to speak with 10 On Your Side to offer any additional comment while the matter is reviewed by attorneys.

Following the leaked tapes, Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) called for a criminal investigation into Trump.

“President Trump tried to coerce and threaten election officials into overturning an election he lost. This behavior is a dangerous threat to democracy and warrants a criminal investigation,” said Scott.

Bill Curtis, Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach, said the following on the claims of fraud Sunday night.

“The president, any president, has the right to challenge the results of his election to ensure it was fair and free of fraudulent activity. The article you provided does not reflect a direct personal threat by the president, although he is adamant and passionate in his expressions, as he always is.

“I will not speculate as to what the President intended, or what Biden campaign advisors may have inferred. I am sure this will be subjected to additional scrutiny and speculation in the coming days, and greater clarity will be the result.”

