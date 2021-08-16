Former Richmond Christian School volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting player

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of the 2600 of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while in a custodial relationship.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they have arrested a Richmond Christian School volleyball coach for sexually assaulting a player.

Bredemeier was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Bredemeier also used to work for the Richmond Volleyball Club as an assistant coach for the boys team. The club said the employment is seasonal and the season ended back in June.

A manager with the club said she had no comments on the charges, but feels they have strong policies in place to protect their players.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.