Former Danville bank teller pleads guilty to embezzling $600K, other crimes

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A Danville man pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his conduct in Virginia and North Carolina involving embezzling $600,000 from a Danville Credit Union.

He was later arrested for the incident in Durham, North Carolina.

On Monday, Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court in North Carolina to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Navarro also pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Western District of Virginia to one count of embezzlement and one count of using counterfeit currency with the intent to commit fraud for his conduct in Danville.

Navarro was the head teller at a branch of URV Federal Credit Union in Danville.

As head teller, Navarro reportedly had access to the vault and had the authority to order money for the branch.

In Sept. 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Navarro fled after taking $600,000 in cash from the credit union’s vaults and replacing it with counterfeit bills.

Navarro remained a fugitive until March 2021 when the Durham Police Department in North Carolina responded to a report of shots fired and found a man, later identified as Navarro, covered in blood who claimed he was robbed at gunpoint.

After getting a search warrant of the premises, authorities located multiple firearms, kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $74,000 in cash.

Navarro later admitted to investigators that he got the cash by selling drugs and confirmed his true identity – admitting he had been using an alias after an incident with a Virginia bank.

Navarro faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine the final sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.