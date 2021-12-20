Former Chesapeake district court judge elected chief justice of Supreme Court of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — S. Bernard Goodwyn has been elected by his colleagues as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

A news release from the court on Monday says Goodwyn replaces Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, who is stepping down from the position effective Dec. 31. Goodwyn will step into the role the next day.

According to the Supreme Court of Virginia history website, Goodwyn was a judge in Chesapeake General District Court from 1995-1997. He was a judge on the First Judicial Circuit from 1997-2007. He was appointed by Gov. Tim Kaine on Oct. 10, 2007 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Elizabeth B. Lacy.

Professionally, Goodwyn also had private law practices in Norfolk and Charlottesville and was a research associate professor of law at the University of Virginia School of Law from 1994-1995.

Lemons has served at every level of the court system in Virginia, including service as a substitute judge in general district court and in juvenile and domestic relations court. In 2000, Lemons was elected by the General Assembly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and again in 2012.