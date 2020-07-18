Food Lion announces they are expanding ‘Instacart Delivery Service’ to more than 300 stores, including in Virginia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WAVY) – Food Lion in partnership with Instacart announced they are making fresh and affordable shopping as easy as opening an app with the availability of their delivery service.

The grocery delivery service is expanding to 302 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia beginning today, July 17.

Customers can use Food Lion’s To-Go website or download the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

“We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion.

To use the delivery service, follow the following steps:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

or open the Food Lion To-Go app. Enter your zip code and select delivery.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a delivery window (within one hour or up to two weeks in advance) and check out.

An Instacart shopper picks, packs and delivers the order to your door within the designated timeframe.

Food Lion grocery delivery via Instacart will be available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

