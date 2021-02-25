FloydFest planned for late July in southwest Virginia, schedule announced

FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — Good news for music lovers in southwest Virginia: FloydFest is moving forward with plans to hold the festival in late July 2021!

The event is returning to Floyd with a bang from July 21 through July 25 after the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to cancel the festival last summer.

Numerous artists have already been announced for this year’s music festival. The schedule is subject to change, but here is a preview of the current performance calendar:

Thursday, July 22: Old Crow Medicine Show The Band of Heathens Devon Gilfillian L.A. Edwards The Broadcast Travers Brothership Big Daddy Love L Shape Lot Tara Dente

Friday, July 23: Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Remain in Light Goose Leftover Salmon Nicole Atkins Keller and the Keels Hogslop String Band Consider the Source Downtown Abby and The Echoes

Saturday, July 24: The Avett Brothers Turkuaz Leftover Salmon Keller Williams Buffalo Mountain Jam v6 Nicole Atkins All-Star Jam Brent Cobb Andy Frasco and The U.N. Katie Pruitt Hogslop String Band Stephen Lewis and The Big Band of Fun

Sunday, July 25: Sturgill Simpson Whiskey Myers Molly Tuttle Andy Frasco and The U.N. Katie Pruitt Acoustic Syndicate Mama Said String Band 49 Winchester



Follow these links to read to full lineup or to purchase tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey.