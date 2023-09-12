ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police say a Florida man was killed in a five-vehicle crash that included a tanker tractor-trailer on I-81 in Roanoke County on September 9th.

According to VSP, around 10:09 pm on Saturday, a 2003 Ford Excursion was traveling south on Interstate 81 near the 134-mile marker when the driver allegedly crossed the median and struck a 2015 Ford Expedition, a 2022 Kia, and a 2023 Nissan. The collision caused the Excursion to flip over and ignite into flames.

A 2022 Mark tractor-trailer then collided with the Kia, killing 25-year-old Leonard John Pick of Palm Beach Shores, FL.

VSP says Mr. Pick was dead at the scene and it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. A female passenger inside the Kia also suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

I-81 was closed for an extended period while HAZMAT crews and VDEM cleared the area of fuel and vapors contained in the trailer.

The crash is currently still being investigated by the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction and Commercial Motor Vehicle Teams.

WFXR News will update you with any new information as it is released.