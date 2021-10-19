Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in Virginia for Colin Powell

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor the late U.S. Secretary of State and military leader Colin Powell.

“Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of General Colin Powell,” Northam said Monday.

Powell died Monday from COVID-19 complications. He was fully vaccinated, but his age (84) and recent treatments for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections, left him more susceptible to serious COVID issues.

Flags will be lowered until sunset on October 22.