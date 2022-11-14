PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, November 14, in memory of the victims in the University of Virginia shooting.

Three UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, were fatally shot Sunday night in a charter bus that had just come back from a field trip. Two other people were injured.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested Monday morning after an hours long manhunt. Police said he had been on their radar, after he was reported as being in possession of a gun.

The university canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday and has set up counseling services for the university community.

WAVY has more coverage on the shooting here.