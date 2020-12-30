First responders secure propane leak in Newsoms Wednesday

NEWSOMS, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were able to secure a liquid propane leak from an above-ground tank in Newsoms Wednesday afternoon.

Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department and Boykins Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the 22000 block of Thomaston Road in the Town of Newsoms at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of the leak.

Crews arrived and found a small liquid propane leak coming from a valve on the storage tank, the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management state Hazardous Materials Team from Chesapeake Fire Department also responded to the scene due to the type of leak.

Once the hazardous materials team arrived, crews burned off some of the propane in a controlled manner so they could safely control the leak.

By 4:15 p.m., the leak had been secured.

After that, the scene was given over to the responsible gas company, which was tasked with removing the remaining propane from the tank and making the needed repairs.

The propane leak didn’t require anyone to evacuate, but the owner of the home at the scene chose to self-evacuate until the leak was contained.

According to the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department, the leak was caused by the tank being overfilled due to a malfunction in the tank’s valves.

Both Thomaston Road and Freeman Street were closed to traffic while crews were working on the leak.