First COVID-19 child death in Eastern Region reported by Virginia Department of Health

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported its first child COVID-19 death in Virginia’s Eastern health region on Thursday.

VDH says the child was between 10 and 19 years old and died from complications with COVID-19. VDH did not specify where exactly the child was from, but a spokesperson said the death will be reflected in Friday’s updated numbers from the health department. Virginia so far has reported 8 child deaths out of the 11,546 total to date; two deaths in the 0-9 age group and six deaths in the 10-19 age group.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”

The Eastern Region includes Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.